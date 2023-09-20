Letters to the Editor: ‘Whistling past the graveyard’ consumption in an era of climate change

A woman uses a fan to cool a child in Beijing during a heat wave in June.

To the editor: The terror of your front-page article, “Earth just had its warmest August — and summer — on record, spurring dire warnings,” contrasted sharply with the “whistling past the graveyard” materialism of same day’s Image section. Talk about cognitive dissonance.

This shows a huge disconnect — not just within The Times, but within our culture as a whole.

If we had a national price on carbon, with protections for lower-income folks built in, we just might see a whole different mix of what is important show up in Image — sustainable, durable things. Experiences.

We must begin to see our way beyond “getting and spending,” rein in our appetites and care for the Earth while it is still possible to curb climate change.

Judith Trumbo, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: Your article on the hottest summer ever recorded is appropriately alarming.

When a hospitalized patient’s life is in danger, health professionals call a “Code Blue” to alert team members to assess and address the crisis. I am a physician, and based on the rising temperature, I’m calling a Code Blue for our precious Earth, which is becoming uninhabitable for humanity and other forms of life.

My diagnosis is one of addiction. Our lives and economies are so dependent on fossil fuels that we can’t stop even when we see and experience catastrophic outcomes.

My prescription for a livable future is to do whatever we can to reduce consumption and promote adaptation and resilience within communities. We can also elect and support leaders who acknowledge the danger, and who will establish policies and take rapid action to mitigate impending environmental collapse.

Cindy Haq, Irvine

To the editor: We read stories of rising seas, record temperatures, starving people, vanishing coral reefs and the dire need to mine lithium and ban petroleum.

But rarely is there a word about overpopulation. There are 8.1 billion people on Earth, more than triple what it was in 1950.

This disconnect is demented.

Our focus should be on providing every woman and girl on Earth with education and contraception, and encouraging those wanting to be parents to adopt instead of making more babies, or to have “one or none.” It is unethical for religious leaders to remain mute on this staggering nightmare of mindless breeding.

Mike Scott, Walnut Creek, Calif.