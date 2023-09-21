Letters to the Editor: Denser cities are our future. California’s home insurance crisis shows why

Residents look at a neighbor’s burned home in Santa Clarita after the Tick fire in October 2019.

To the editor: I am not surprised to see that California’s home insurers are exerting their influence when it comes to where people can live. (“Time to panic? The home insurance market in California is collapsing because of climate change,” column, Sept. 14)

Humanity is like cancer. Our host is the planet. To the extent we can concentrate the cancer in urban locales, we may be able to extend the life of the planet. Density is calling.

If governments, conservation groups and naturalists can’t influence it, maybe insurers can mandate it.

Andrew Tilles, Studio City

To the editor: I believe the solution to insurance funding may be mentioned in another article in the same day’s newspaper about the oil companies that largely created the problem of increasingly dangerous wildfires.

Greed for profit drove oil companies to cover up climate change, and they should help mitigate the resulting problem. Let them subsidize these insurance policies.

Kathy Horbund, Venice

To the editor: Not only are insurance companies declining to take on new residential and commercial properties, but mine (Nationwide) is refusing to renew the policy I already have. I was just recently notified of this.

Susan Harrigan, San Diego

To the editor: If there is a crisis over fire insurance, the first thing to do is to stop digging the hole deeper.

As long as local governments keep permitting new development in fire hazard areas, the problem will only worsen.

Dan Silver, Los Angeles