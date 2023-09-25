Letters to the Editor: Are rooms in the planned UCLA dorm really too small for students?

A new dorm project at UCLA has been delayed after the University of California Regents deferred a vote on its budget and design.

To the editor: As Teresa Watanabe reported, the dorm rooms UCLA proposes are similar in size to those already opened on campus in 2021, so why all the fuss? Perhaps some of the regents are itching to cause trouble and are still mad at UCLA for leaving the Pac-12.

John Emerson, Pacific Palisades

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I think the thing that might quash any more idiotic ideas of stuffing three college students into 265 square feet would be to build a room of that size, furnish it for three and then require three UCLA officials to live in it for a month. A portable bathroom with showers could be put next to the mock-up.

If they truly believe that that amount of space is sufficient for three students, the officials should have no problems living in that environment. The officials would have to spend no less than 10 hours a day in the room — together.

I wonder if they were planning on doing the same thing that was proposed for UC Santa Barbara by making any units windowless as well?

Les Hartzman, Los Angeles