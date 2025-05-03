Letters to the Editor: President Trump’s cuts to climate scientists are among his most consequential

To the editor: Of all the short-sighted changes being made by the Trump administration, none are more consequential than his attacks on climate change ( “‘It’s a huge loss’: Trump administration dismisses scientists preparing climate report,” April 29). By attempting to deny scientists’ ability to even study climate change and share its effects with others, he is opening the door to further environmental, economic and health-related catastrophes.

As the article points out, we are already spending billions of dollars to address climate-related disasters, and the cost has skyrocketed in recent years. Between 1980 and present day, an average of 8.8 climate events exceeding $1 billion occurred each year, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information . The annual average for the past five years is 23 events. Given Trump’s obsession with cutting costs, defunding climate change studies makes no sense. By denying that climate change exists and preventing scientists from studying and sharing the information needed to address its impacts, Trump isn’t just fiddling while the planet burns — he is lighting it with a torch.

Lorraine Woodman, Santa Barbara

To the editor: How harmful that the Trump administration is targeting the National Climate Assessment report, “informing them by email that the scope of the report was being reevaluated.” President Trump seems not to believe that climate change is a real danger to the United States and the rest of the world. We can see damaging effects even now, earlier than scientists expected, and it will only get worse as the country and the world continues to spew greenhouse gases.

The fires here in Southern California are an example — and there are many more — of the increasing numbers of billion-dollar climate disasters. I’m thinking of my children, grandchildren and hopefully great-grandchildren, and what they will face in the coming decades. Trump and the politicians who are backing him should stop and think of their descendants too.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed, Los Angeles

To the editor: The stupidity of the Trump administration’s firing of climate scientists is astounding. It is clearly a blatant attempt to hide the evidence of the many existential threats facing the world, which teeters on the precipice of tipping points that will condemn current and future generations to unimaginable dangers. Trump is giving away our possibility of a better future in trade for greater profits to a fossil fuel industry that has continuously lied to us for the past 50 years.

It is critical to understand the coming dangers to the fullest extent possible, using the best science available. By the time the consequences of these actions happen, it will be too late to hold the perpetrators accountable for their acts of cruelty.

Phil Beauchamp, Chino Hills

To the editor: I’m sad to say it, but here’s another dumb decision by the Trump administration. Why is this administration so afraid to study the climate and the effectiveness of our strategies to mitigate the many negative effects we feel and will continue to feel? There’s a lot of magical thinking going on, as if we don’t study something, it can’t be real.

Gerda Newbold, Santa Monica