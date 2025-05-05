Letters to the Editor: Mayor’s budget clarification is a relief, but L.A.’s animal shelters still need help

To the editor: Thank you, Mayor Karen Bass, for restoring $5 million to keep L.A.’s animal shelters open ( “L.A. mayor says animal shelters won’t close. Rescue groups are still on edge,” May 1). I also applaud the many residents who showed up at hearings and demonstrations; your advocacy worked. Yet our shelters remain overwhelmed, and too few Angelenos know where they can adopt or foster animals in need. Healthy, adoptable dogs and cats are still being killed for space in facilities that should be lifelines, not last resorts.

Fleur Dawes, San Rafael

To the editor: Most L.A. citizens are well aware of and exceedingly concerned about the fiscal troubles currently saddling the city, and that these realities are also negatively impacting our animal shelters. Still, we are also aware of the critical need to continue high-functioning spay and neuter services to curb the overpopulation of dogs and cats, an issue that requires the city to leave its six shelters open.

With euthanasia rates on the rise, due to overpopulation and layoffs possibly on the horizon, these problems will just mount. It is therefore somewhat of a relief to learn that Bass is aware of these conditions and has promised to allot critical funds to shelters.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles