Letters to the Editor: Readers tell Paramount to ‘stand up to this bully’ in President Trump-‘60 Minutes’ case

To the editor: Isn’t anybody going to stand up to this bully ( “Paramount inches toward settling Trump’s $20-billion ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit,” April 29)? Punishment goes to networks that air journalistically responsible pieces that President Trump does not like; law firms that have, in the past, represented clients he disagrees with; universities wanting to continue life-saving research but have the audacity to hire highly qualified minorities and immigrants; the list goes on and on.

Somebody needs to face down this tyrant. If Paramount refuses to settle, it may lose its merger because of a vindictive president, but even Shari Redstone, the non-executive chair of Paramount, would have to concede that running a media company in a democracy would be better than under totalitarian rule.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: The spectacle of CBS News crawling to Trump over a totally frivolous lawsuit over its editing of a Kamala Harris interview is nothing short of revolting. Just so Redstone can sell the company to the Ellison family for billions of dollars she doesn’t need, she’s trashing the journalistic integrity of one of the most respected news organizations in broadcasting history and opening a legal precedent that can impact all journalism nationwide.

Is this the CBS News that thrilled the nation with Edward R. Murrow’s “This is London” broadcasts in 1940? Is this the CBS News that carried Walter Cronkite’s factual broadcast from Vietnam after the disaster of the Tet Offensive?

No, this is the CBS News that’s being sold to the highest bidder and destroying itself in the process.

Mara Casey, Laguna Niguel