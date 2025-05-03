Letters to the Editor: A defense of the Tulsa Zoo as the L.A. Zoo’s last two elephants move to Oklahoma

To the editor: As a former Los Angeles resident and native Tulsan, I was distressed to read that L.A. Councilmember Bob Blumenfield thinks that sending elephants Billy and Tina to our Tulsa Zoo is a bad idea ( “Last two elephants to leave L.A. Zoo after years of controversy. But their new home is the subject of debate,” April 22). He might come to Tulsa and check out the zoo before giving such an opinion!

We Tulsans love our zoo, especially the elephants. This year, the zoo opened a new 36,650-square-foot barn and added about 2 acres of dedicated yard space. It also recently opened the former elephant exhibit as the Elephant Experience. Changes include an extensive renovation of the elephant barn, interpretive center and outdoor spaces that originally opened in 1995. A new preserve, which adds another 10 acres, will be ready for exploring this summer.

Billy and Tina will be welcome, and they will love living in our Tulsa Zoo.

Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa, Okla.