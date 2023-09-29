Letters to the Editor: How is ‘SNL’ supposed to parody something like the GOP debate?

Republican presidential candidates prepare to debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Sept. 27.

To the editor: Watching a rerun of a really lame “Saturday Night Live” episode Wednesday night, I expressed my doubt that the end of the writers’ strike would improve TV comedy.

In the bizarre sketch, Keenan Thompson lambasted Tina Fey for the curtains in her office, Beck Bennett reprised his Mike Pence impersonation to make a painfully embarrassing “joke” about sleeping with a schoolteacher (his wife — get it?), and worst, Alec Baldwin was a no-show.

Oh wait, I’m told that wasn’t “SNL” at all. It was the second Republican presidential debacle — I mean debate.

In other news, torturous screams were heard coming from the grave of President Ronald Reagan, something that sounded like, “Who the hell let these clowns into my library?”

Bob Canning, Petaluma, Calif.

..

To the editor: What we desperately need in our country is a two-party system where policies and ideas are debated in honest, give-and-take dialogue, and we the American people benefit by strong leadership.

We don’t have that, as the Republican Party (really a party in name only) has no ability nor interest in governing in the best interest of the country.

Wednesday’s GOP presidential candidate debate was strictly a clown show. The moderators had no control over the candidates as they talked over each other. The moderators should have stopped and allowed the event to continue only if the candidates all agreed to let each other speak, and microphones should have been cut when interruptions took place.

Edward A. Sussman, Fountain Valley

..

To the editor: The Republican candidates do not seem intelligent. Half of them want to give Ukraine to Russia.

Humans in the planet’s Northern Hemisphere just endured the hottest summer on record thanks to our use of oil, gas and coal, and every Republican wants to increase our use of oil, gas and coal — coal!

I am an independent. I will not vote for any of them.

Steven Ross, New York