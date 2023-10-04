Letters to the Editor: Readers aren’t fans of seeing ‘Golden Bachelor’ cast act like ‘babbling teenagers’

To the editor: If there were two words to describe the TV show “The Golden Bachelor,” it would be “Desperate Housewives.” (“The bachelor is golden, and suitors are anything but bashful, but not all viewers are falling in love,” column, Sept. 29)

It was absolutely pathetic to see grown women cooing over a man I personally wouldn’t look at twice, almost begging to be held and kissed by someone who holds one woman in his arms while lasciviously winking at another. This is the yuck factor at its worst.

But mostly it was a sorry sight to see so many bright, attractive women reduced to babbling teenagers longing for their first kiss and hug as if they had never experienced it before.

I have never been a fan of “The Bachelor,” but since this one featuring contestants 60 and older was so hyped, and the women were allegedly “mature,” I was curious. But unsurprisingly, having watched I am convinced “The Golden Bachelor” is just like how I described the series when I first heard about — legalized prostitution.

Shame on ABC.

Elizabeth Ford, Los Angeles

To the editor: Steve Lopez’s and his wife’s reactions to “The Golden Bachelor” were similar to my own. The show is cringy and embarrassing.

Another observation: The producers didn’t include a single “golden” woman among all those competing for attention who, in appearance and probably behavior, are remotely reminiscent of the man’s deceased wife.

Kathy Reims, Los Angeles