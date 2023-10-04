Letters to the Editor: Republicans, would you want your kids to emulate Donald Trump?

Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate before the former president speaks at the California Republican Party convention in Anaheim on Sept. 29, 2023.

To the editor: After I read about former President Trump’s speech to the Orange County “make America great again” faithful at the California Republican Party’s fall convention in Anaheim, I could not help but wonder what these admirers teach their children or grandchildren.

His uncouth manners, lies, bullying, silly solutions (remember raking forests to prevent fires?) and and cruel rhetoric are more to be criticized than admired.

According to him, he is totally innocent of any wrongdoing, yet there are so many different indictments against him for breaking the laws of the federal government and the states of New York and Georgia. In this speech, he advocated another violation of the law: shooting suspected thieves at the scene of a crime.

Advertisement

Next time one of these adoring MAGA parents is called into the principal’s office or down to the police station because of their kid’s Trump-like behaviors, I hope these same parents remember where their kid learned to break the rules and expect to remain totally innocent.

Phyllis Specht, Pasadena

..

To the editor: I find it funny that the attendees at the California Republican Party’s fall convention loved the bashing of our state by their presidential candidates.

I assume that most, if not all, attendees live in our state. If they are that unhappy with the policies and the leaders of our state, so much that they would cheer the speeches that were given, then why are they still living here?

There are 49 other states to which someone living in California can move, most of them with a cost of living lower than here. Life is too short to be unhappy, especially when there are other options.

I certainly don’t agree with everything that our state leaders have done, but that is outweighed by everything good that California has to offer. I respect people who have followed through on their complaints and moved elsewhere, but for the others who have complained for years, quit whining and put your money where your mouth is.

Advertisement

Jim Roach, Glendale

..

To the editor: Since so many of these GOP delegates obviously hate California, why don’t they just move out of the state?

I suggest Russia or China, both which have dictators whose beliefs and values align with the former president’s. Neither of their governments uphold human rights or the rule of law.

Joyce Jacoby, Los Angeles