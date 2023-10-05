Letters to the Editor: Readers give mixed reviews of Laphonza Butler’s appointment to the Senate

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday.

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to appoint political operative Laphonza Butler instead of the distinguished Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) to fill the seat vacated by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein is not only craven, but also brazenly hypocritical. (“A solid Senate pick and a craven move by Gavin Newsom,” column, Oct. 2)

The governor had indicated he did not want to put his thumb on the scale of the election to succeed Feinstein in 2024. But by passing over Lee, he did exactly that — played politics. The governor has disrespected the congresswoman, Black voters and, frankly, all of us.

Now, I’m more likely to support Lee next year to show the respect that sadly did not come from Newsom.

Cary Brazeman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Newsom said he would appoint a Black woman to fill Feinstein’s seat if it came open. He did. Promise made, promise kept.

To think that Butler would run for the full term is pure pipe dream. There are three heavily financed, well-qualified candidates well into their campaigns. Any fourth has no chance.

Evan Thompson, Altadena

To the editor: If Butler runs, it would make democracy a sham in California. Newsom already put his finger on the scale when he appointed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) in 2021.

No matter how good a person Sen. Butler may be, she needs to respect the will of the people of California and not enter the race now. If she wanted to be senator for a full term, she should have declared her candidacy months ago so we would have an appropriate time to evaluate her qualifications.

Victoria I . Paterno, Los Angeles

To the editor: The only thing “rash” about Newsom’s appointment of Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat is the hurried judgment by observers like The Times’ Mark Z. Barabak who focus entirely on weedy political considerations most voters don’t care about, making this story all about Newsom and not about Butler.

It’s yet another example of the queer person of color pushed to the margins to make the story about a white man.

Kevin Smith, Iowa City, Iowa