Letters to the Editor: Democrats, make Liz Cheney House speaker

Liz Cheney, seen during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing in October 2022, lost her primary election in Wyoming the previous August.

To the editor: The answer to the House speakership issue is so obvious — the Democrats should announce their support for former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). (“Jim Jordan loses second vote for House speaker,” Oct. 18)

They would get the five Republicans votes necessary to make Cheney speaker, because she gives moderate Republicans cover while also slapping the face of the MAGA faction.

With Cheney, the Republicans would have a conservative speaker, and the Democrats would have an honest House leader (which is all they are entitled to as the minority party in the House).

Both parties should wake up and get this done.

Edward Ruttenberg, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Seriously, Republicans? For speaker you’re nominating Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a man who, in 16 years in Congress, has not passed a single bill?

A man who is the laughingstock of the Judiciary Committee he chairs? A man who aided in the attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election?

The Republican Party isn’t a political party anymore; it’s a slow-motion descent into anarchy. House Republicans should all be docked pay and forced to stay in Washington until they actually start doing the country’s business.

David Rynerson, Huntington Beach