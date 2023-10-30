Letters to the Editor: Israeli strikes have killed thousands of Palestinians. How is that not terrorism?

People show support for the Palestinians under siege in the Gaza Strip during a rally in Santa Ana on Oct. 25.

To the editor: Amid the barrage of pro-Israel pieces since Oct. 7, Times reporter Jeffrey Fleishman’s essay, “Israel-Hamas war: Shocking — not surprising — in a land of grief, hate and broken promises,” stands out as the most honest and balanced presentation of the on-the-ground reality in the Gaza Strip. His story of Adnan Masri, a Palestinian laborer prevented from working, sounds familiar to millions of other Palestinians.

It’s true that Hamas committed mass murder in Israel three weeks ago. At the same time, no amount of rhetoric can change the reality that the Israeli government has also engaged in mass murder since then. Israel’s horrific military actions in Gaza have killed several thousand Palestinian civilians of all ages.

Both meet the definition of terrorism, yet Western media will almost never attach that label to the organized Israeli killing of Palestinians. As George Orwell said, language can corrupt thought, and its bad usage can spread by tradition and imitation even among people who should and do know better.

Advertisement

And the world wonders why peace has remained a mirage in that region for so many generations.

Abdul-Majeed Azad, Columbus, Ohio

..

To the editor: Our hearts are broken to see the death and destruction caused by Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The Israelis should shower Gaza with leaflets stating that the blame rests squarely at the doorstep of Hamas. Had that group not initiated its massacre of more than 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7 and taken more than 200 hostages, these attacks on Gaza never would have happened.

The leaflets should include photos of the massacres and abduction of Israelis gleefully taken by the terrorists themselves.

Israel vacated Gaza in 2005, and in response Hamas diverted aid money meant for the Palestinian people to rocket attacks on Israel in fulfillment of its charter to destroy the country.

Advertisement

The hapless people of Gaza are paying a very heavy price for the decisions of their leaders, but they have to place the blame where it belongs — directly on Hamas.

Jack Salem, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: It’s time for President Biden to publicly call for a cease-fire in Gaza. If he does not, his presidency will be remembered as supportive of war crimes and for disregarding international law.

Yes, Hamas needs to be condemned for its immoral violence. But, as a devout Catholic, Biden should know that two wrongs do not make a right.

The president should call on his deep faith and develop the courage to act on it.

Robert J. Pizzorno, Lakewood

..

To the editor: “Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea” — what a cute and memorable earworm chant by protesters (and also a call to genocide).

Douglas Coronel, La Verne