Letters to the Editor: Anti-drag protesters, leave our library-going kids alone

To the editor: Libraries are sacred places where one can read, reflect, learn and grow. This pursuit should remain unrestricted and free from the restraints of any one ideology or group.

The protesters who blockaded a drag storytime reading at the San Fernando Library on Oct. 25 did not change the way anyone thinks, lives or communicates. But they can help society in other ways.

The protesters who disdain the lifestyles of people in other groups can focus their efforts more productively. For example, they can organize and support permanent housing for veterans, support mental health and domestic abuse programs or help with foster youth programs for education. The list goes on.

Our society includes people from all walks of life. Instead of dividing, we must unite to solve common problems.

In the meantime, people can share information and create approaches that benefit diverse communities in public libraries.

Karen Neville, Palm Desert

To the editor: We would be better served if those who take their time to protest drag readings use that time to volunteer to read stories to our youths.

Parents want their children to experience the joys of reading, and we would all benefit if more volunteers would constructively participate in and encourage more story-time sessions.

Craig Brown, San Diego