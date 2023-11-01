Letters to the Editor: Benjamin Netanyahu’s cruelty is offensive to American Jews

President Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18.

To the editor: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu risks alienating not only the world community, not only American political leadership, but many if not most American Jews with his incessant bombardment and mindless destruction of Gaza. (“‘He isn’t Winston Churchill.’ Despite anger and blame, war buys time for Netanhayu, Israel’s unpopular leader,” Oct. 27)

When will it end? It’s clear to everyone except perhaps Netanyahu himself that he is trying to make the Palestinians living in Gaza pay for his own leadership failures. He should look in the mirror.

Worse, for Israel and the world, with the majority of 2 million Gazans under age 18, he is creating the next generation of Palestinian terrorists.

Advertisement

Daniel Fink, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: So, the Israeli prime minister likens himself to Winston Churchill.

Perhaps he ought to remember that in May 1940, during a time of crisis in Great Britain, Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain was replaced because of his wartime failures by Winston Churchill.

Thomas Bernstein, Irvine

..

To the editor: President Biden’s affinity for Israel dates back to his own childhood and his father’s feelings for the Irish “underdogs” in Great Britain. That instilled a strong sense of empathy for persecuted minorities in the president.

Now, with the president’s steadfast support for Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza, we have a whole lifetime of liberal American leadership at stake.

Don’t do it, Mr. President. Tend to your business of leading the American government and of keeping your job here. You need to get reelected.

Advertisement

Already, some voting sectors in the crucial state of Michigan are indicating that Biden’s full-fledged support of Israel’s ongoing intrusions into Gaza is politically risky. Former President Trump is probably more than happy to jump on this issue.

Back off, Mr. President. Ease up, be moderate in your support of Israel, and be strongly supportive of your business at home.

James Gould, Bubank

..

To the editor: What additional unbelievable horrors should Hamas commit in order for The Times to refer to it as a terrorist organization, not a militant group?

Janet Landau, Los Angeles