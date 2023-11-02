Letters to the Editor: Olympic athletes should gaze at a sea of solar panels as they fly into LAX in 2028

To the editor: Los Angeles produces more solar energy than any other city in the nation, but Olympic athletes and spectators flying into LAX won’t see that when they arrive for the 2028 Summer Games. (“Can Los Angeles lead the world on climate? We’ll soon find out,” column, Oct. 26)

From the skies above, you may have noticed the vast collection of warehouses and big buildings near the airport — huge, desolate rooftops with hardly any solar panels in sight.

In its quest to generate 100% clean energy and showcase its climate progress to the world, Los Angeles should take advantage of this vast solar potential. Warehouse rooftops are some of the best places to generate clean energy, but not nearly enough of them have solar panels.

Advertisement

The city can display its climate leadership by welcoming the world with a sea of solar panels as they fly in. Let’s make sure that all feasible warehouses, parking lots and big buildings have solar in time for the Olympics.

Steven King, Los Angeles

The writer is Environment California’s clean energy advocate.

..

To the editor: The timely article on Los Angeles leading the world on climate change in time for the 2028 Olympics was (nearly) excellent. However, along with more solar energy, electric cars and other environmentally crucial goals, it is essential to never forget or exclude the importance of planting many more trees.

Jerry Rubin, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Thank you for bringing more examples of the connection between our heating of the planet by burning fossil fuels and the ever increasing human and environmental stresses and suffering caused thereby.

Advertisement

You are helping create the one positive climate tipping point — the growing political will in the people of the U.S. and world to demand that their governments do what is required to halt the heating of the planet and reverse it before we cross too many of the negative tipping points.

As the United Nations’ Jack O’Connor said in the article, “We are still driving the car. And we still have a choice.”

For most of us this means pay attention, get active, contact your elected representatives, and tell them that you are concerned about the climate crisis and want to leave a livable future for your children. Vote and encourage others to do the same.

Robert Buckner, Sierra Madre