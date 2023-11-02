Letters to the Editor: Israel has squandered the world’s sympathy. End the bombing now

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Nov. 1.

To the editor: I was moved by Hani Almadhoun’s op-ed article, “My beloved Gaza of crowded markets and vibrant cafes is gone, demolished and a place of grief.”

I am deeply depressed by the continuing developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip. I am an American Jew, and have been very supportive of Israel, but I’m not of the “Israel can do no wrong” school of thought.

The Hamas attack of Oct. 7 was beyond barbaric. It cannot be justified or defended in any way.

Three and a half weeks ago, Israel had the sympathy and support of most of the world. It has squandered that with its over-the-top retaliation and senseless vengeance against innocent Gazans, including children.

Relentlessly bombing the civilians of Gaza cannot eliminate Hamas. It can, however, provoke further hatred between the Arab world and Israel (and also the U.S.).

It used to be said that the Arab countries surrounding Israel were adept at “seizing defeat from the jaws of victory.” I fear that my beloved Israel has now stolen that unenviable trait from its Arab neighbors.

Let it end.

Ernest S. Gould, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Let me first say that I am greatly saddened by all of the deaths of innocents on both sides of the Israel-Gaza war. They are heartbreaking.

That said, Almadhoun makes minimal reference to the barbaric attack of Oct. 7. He calls it “an attack on Israel” with no mention of the 1,400 Israelis who were brutally murdered that morning.

And not even one word on Hamas, the terrorist group that carried out this horrific attack.

Any feelings on that, Mr. Almadhoun, or are Israeli innocents not worth mentioning?

Holly Gordon, Fountain Valley

..

To the editor: Several paragraphs into the article, the author noted that children make up about half of the population of Gaza.

Think about this: Israel’s military is bombing a population of people, half of whom are children. How, by any rational standard, is that not a war crime?

Avenging a war crime with another war crime won’t solve anything. It simply guarantees that the cycle of violence will continue.

Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: My beloved Israel, the bucolic farming kibbutzim, was burned down. Life in southern Israel was lived to the fullest even though nursery schools had bomb shelters, playgrounds had bomb shelters, and bus stops had bomb shelters.

Going to the beach and sitting at a cafe were among life’s pleasures, and they’re gone too. Many Israeli children are dead and will not be going to kindergarten and enjoying their fun backpacks.

Where is the condemnation of the barbaric Hamas terrorists? Gazans have had since 2007 to get rid of them. Are they victims of Hamas too?

Silence should not be acceptable. Despite the silence, my parents survived the Holocaust. We will survive Oct. 7 too.

Esther Friedberg, Studio City