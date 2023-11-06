Letters to the Editor: Israel and Hamas are just guaranteeing that their children will kill each other

Mourners duck for cover upon hearing sirens warning of incoming rockets during the funeral on Oct. 12 of an Israeli killed by Hamas attackers in Kibbutz Naan, Israel.

To the editor: Slow clap for both Hamas and Israel working together to ensure that their children will die in future wars. (“Hundreds rally at Israeli Consulate in L.A., calling for cease-fire in Gaza,” Nov. 4)

I don’t have to wait until 2033 to read the news; I can write it right now: The orphans of today will be the terrorists of tomorrow.

Hamas’ attacks and Israel’s reprisals are blinding both sides with rage and grief so that no talk is possible. Even here in the West, the discussion seems to be, “Who is the worst offender?”

Here’s a modest proposal: Both parties talk a good game about living in peace and safety, so maybe they should start acting like it.

The Palestinian people need a home with resources they can live on. Israel needs good neighbors and trading partners. Maybe they can agree on that. Or do they both want more of the same?

You could say I’m naive, that I don’t understand the motives of the parties and their allies perhaps. But you’re so smart, and how’s that working out for you?

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

To the editor: I often teach my high school students Elie Wiesel’s heartbreaking Holocaust memoir, “Night.” At least one student usually asks, “Why didn’t anyone do anything?”

Now, watching our complicity to what is happening in the Gaza Strip, I can finally answer this question.

We don’t do anything because we don’t understand genocide is happening. Men, women and children are sitting ducks for the Israeli bombs. All they can do is suffer and die.

Actually, we do one thing: We send billions of dollars to Israel.

Not all is lost, though. Last week, I participated in a beautiful, peaceful march for Palestine in Irvine. We walked and we chanted, only sometimes I couldn’t chant because I was choked by tears.

Eighteen courageous members of Congress have sponsored House Resolution 786, which calls for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire. I’m calling on my congressman, Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Pacoima), to join them.

It’s time for the United States to start doing the right thing. As one of the signs at the protest I attended said, “It’s not complicated; it’s genocide.”

Svetlana Djananova, Sun Valley

To the editor: Most of the international community was on Israel’s side after the Oct. 7 attack against Israeli civilians. However, as usual, once Israel retaliates and Gazans are unintentionally killed — often because Hamas uses them as shields — attitudes change.

The pressure on Israel to initiate a cease-fire is wrongly placed. The international pressure should be on Hamas to release all hostages before a cease-fire can be discussed.

Hamas is the one that started this war, not Israel.

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach