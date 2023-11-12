Letters to the Editor: Socialists in the Democratic Party? Then where’s our national healthcare?

President Lyndon Johnson signs the Medicare bill into law while former President Harry S. Truman, right, observes on July 30, 1965.

To the editor: In your Nov. 7 letters to the editor, there was another reference to the “socialists” in the Democratic Party.

I know that most Americans have never actually lived in a country with a viable socialist or social democratic party, let alone been governed by one (France or Germany among others), but how politically naive can they be?

If Democrats were half as socialistic as they are accused of being, they’d have passed national health insurance (Medicare for all) when Lyndon Johnson was president.

Give me a break.

David Goodman, Aliso Viejo