Letters to the Editor: Request from Texas: Far-right Californians, please stop coming

The American and Texas flags fly near an oil rig in Midland, Texas, in 2020.

To the editor: I have lived for 67 of my 81 years in Texas, and this last summer was a doozy, even for longtime Texans. (“Droves of Californians are moving to Texas. Here’s the life they are finding,” Nov. 6)

I daresay that many folks who moved to Texas from California are having second thoughts about the Lone Star State, and not only because of the weather, but the ultraconservative political climate as well.

We’ll welcome any hardy souls from California who want to move here, but please keep your far-right crazies. We already have more than enough of those.

John Zeigler, Georgetown, Texas

..

To the editor: If 342,000 Californians move out of the state out of a population of close to 40 million, that is less than a 1% reduction. I wouldn’t call that a mass exodus.

Robert Cano, Signal Hill

..

To the editor: Your article on Californians moving to Texas does not mention the higher property tax rates in that state.

Still, there is a lot to like about Texas.

Believe me, there’s nothing like watching tumbleweeds roll in front of your house at 40 mph and all the sand that goes with them, instead of watching those palm trees in my California backyard that provide no useful shade.

Jesse Guevara, Pico Rivera

..

To the editor: Every time this subject comes up, the lower gas prices in Texas are always mentioned. But you have to remember that in Texas, you have drive a long way to go nowhere.

Paul Burns, Granada Hills