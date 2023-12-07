Letters to the Editor: In a time of hate and war, look to the ‘Blue Zone’ Adventists in Loma Linda

Dr. Loida Medina, 85, right, and her son Ernie Medina, 58, celebrate while playing pickleball in Loma Linda — a “Blue Zone” with high life expectancy — on Nov. 30.

To the editor: Having lived in the city of Loma Linda and worked at Loma Linda University Health, I was already familiar with the “Blue Zone” phenomena that Steve Lopez described.

Despite all the studies over the years, there is nothing really mysterious about how one should live to increase the probability of a long life: regular exercise, healthy eating, no smoking or drinking, adequate rest, maintaining social connections and having a sense of purpose.

This is common sense. The difficult part is doing it regularly.

The great takeaway from my experience in Loma Linda is that the Adventist community is an inspiring model of how much better our world could be. The wars, hatreds and conflicts present throughout the world today are a stark contrast to the humanity, serenity, community and love that pervade Loma Linda and I suspect other Blue Zones.

So let us urge everyone to make their new year resolution to live more like people in the Blue Zones. If they resolve to do this in 2024, we can have a more peaceful, healthy and friendly world.

Calvin Naito, Los Angeles

To the editor: Lopez cites “happiness expert” Dan Buettner in his column asking why people in Blue Zones such as Loma Linda achieve a significantly longer life expectancy. Lopez agrees with Buettner that key ingredients are healthy lifestyles, strong family, social connections and spiritual faith.

The same issue of The Times included several columns analyzing the debate between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Opinions differ as to which governor “won” this cringeworthy performance.

But, one fact stands out: The life expectancy at birth in California is 79 years, tied for fourth place among the 50 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Florida, life expectancy is 77.5 years, tied for 19th place.

Anyone leaving California for Florida should realize that they’re at risk of losing years off their life.

John Ashbaugh, San Luis Obispo