Letters to the Editor: Plant a native garden to see real California wildlife in your own yard

To the editor: From my experience in designing and planting two gardens with California native plants, I can attest to the positive impact a native plant garden has on the local pollinators as well as the soil. (“Here’s what’s wrong with your perfectly drought-tolerant Southern California landscaping,” Opinion, Dec. 24)

My native garden in the Bay Area was alive with birds, bees and butterflies. Here in Orange County, my garden is newly planted, but already I have seen critical caterpillar species and native bees visiting the plants as they begin to flower.

There is another benefit to planting California natives: Without grass, you don’t need a lawn mower, and because natural leaf-fall promotes healthy soil, you don’t need a leaf blower.

Advertisement

We need more growers to produce California native plants and help educate gardeners. And, as op-ed article writer Charles Miller notes, we need our water districts to understand the importance of biodiversity and not just focus on saving water. My own local water district has a “save water only” approach.

Beyond the environmental and practice benefits, the joy that a native plant garden brings is incalculable. Such a garden draws me outside like no other. They make me happier than I can adequately express.

Karen Fisher, San Juan Capistrano

..

To the editor: I was born in Pasadena, but to see native trees and shrubs I needed to hike in the San Gabriel Mountains or the deserts. The cities are wildlife deserts, and people are not aware of the absence of bird songs around their homes.

Nonnative plants are more susceptible to diseases, so fungicides, pesticides and man-made fertilizers are needed to keep them healthy. None of this is good for the environment or for our children.

Bruce Stenman, Prunedale, Calif.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Miller’s piece on the environmental importance of using native plants was well done. However, he failed to mention a fantastic resource for native plant enthusiasts and converts.

At the California Native Plant Society’s Calscape website, you can type in your ZIP code to see a complete native plant list for your area, including detailed care information. It’s a practical site helpful to all folks making the transition from ornamental plants to California natives.

JoAnne Skinner, Albany, Calif.