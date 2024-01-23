Letters to the Editor: Ex-Californians didn’t want to leave. We were fed up with high costs and bad policies

To the editor: Paul Thornton’s piece wondering why those who made the bittersweet decision to uproot express anger toward California seems hypocritical. The Times has devoted a lot of space to the subject and often profiles anti-vaccine, conspiracy-theory zealots who left, and then devotes much of its letters section to bashing them.

Most of us who left did so after years of deferring vacations and car purchases, and trimming household budgets. We watched the state push costly progressive policies on climate change, homelessness and other programs, but with no clear measures of success. And, those who oppose raising taxes on ourselves to fund this utopia are called everything from NIMBYs to racists.

I have read The Times for decades, looking forward to in-depth state, national and global news. Now, with the current mix of columnists who seem to be constantly attacking me and those who do not agree with them, I read the thinning paper to justify why I left my beloved home state.

Tom Garnett, Scotts Hill, N.C.

To the editor: Thank you for addressing the odd situation of people trash-talking California on their way to greener pastures.

It’s unfortunate that our state has become too costly or congested for many hoping to build or continue the California lifestyle. But why trash it on the way out?

It’s cognitive dissonance. Flipping the conversation to reasons you don’t like the state rather than the realities of what you will miss (and that’s a long list) helps ease the pain of moving. It’s like the boyfriend who gets dumped and says, “I didn’t like her anyway.”

What amuses me are the comments I hear from friends who have moved when they discover, for example, that the costs of trash pickup and other services are not bundled with their utilities bills. Some are surprised by their volunteer fire departments, limited access to healthcare and extreme humidity. My favorite is, “Can you believe it rains here in summer?”

I listen and feel thankful for how lucky I am to be able to live and flourish in a truly wonderful state.

Pamela Higgins, Northridge

To the editor: I think the “weird California ways” residents of other states would prefer to avoid center on homeless encampments, bullet train fantasies, crumbling roads despite generally temperate weather, high gas prices, high income taxes and high electricity prices, just to name a few.

Gerry Swider, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Not only does Thornton decide what letters to print, but he also gets to add his own liberal, detached-from-reality views.

Why wouldn’t people who are leaving California because of taxes, crime and homelessness criticize their former state? If anything, it logically follows that those departing would be critical of California.

Samuel Chaidez, Mission Hills