Letters to the Editor: Could you perform like 81-year-old Joe Biden in the State of the Union address?

President Biden arrives for the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 7.

To the editor: Thanks to Dr. Daniel Stone, a geriatrician, for his understandable and clear explanation of an older person’s mind. (“What a doctor sees when Joe Biden hesitates,” Opinion, March 7)

I’m 76, and I get mad when people mock President Biden because he’s 81. I’m proud of him for doing such a difficult job — and that he even wants to do it. I feel like he’s our only barrier to an accused criminal taking over American government.

Why isn’t that obvious?

I taught for 40 years, and I see when somebody knows what he’s talking about. It’s pretty obvious that former President Trump knows nothing and doesn’t want to learn.

Last Thursday, I watched Biden make sense for more than an hour in his State of the Union address. That’s good enough for me.

Hang in there, Mr. President.

Cheryl Clark, Long Beach

To the editor: I am a lifelong Democrat who is strongly against Biden seeking a second term.

He has reached the pinnacle of government after serving our country for decades. For the sake of the nation and his place in history, he should announce he is no longer a candidate for the presidency and serve out his term with grace and his legacy intact. The torch must be passed.

I can’t help but think of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who had been quite ill and refused to step down before President Obama left office. What did we reap?

With Biden’s approval rating so low, I am in terror of the president’s ego leading to the election of a ranting, unhinged demagogue. I shudder to think what awaits us.

Please, Mr. President, retire with the grace and dignity you have displayed throughout your political career. A grateful nation awaits your magnanimous decision.

Judith Kaplan, Los Angeles

To the editor: A big thank-you to Dr. Stone for laying out in plain English the challenges faced by both major party presidential candidates (and most of us) as age encroaches on our mental abilities.

His piece reminds me of something I’ve been thinking for many months: I’d much rather have a president who takes three hours to make a good decision than one who takes three seconds to make a bad one.

Brad Golstein, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Being 80 years old, I found Dr. Stone’s piece about the cognitive skills of seniors enlightening and reassuring.

It would be even more illuminating if someone could explain the cognitive abilities of millions of Americans who support a self-serving narcissist for president.

Ted Carmely, Sherman Oaks