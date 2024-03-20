Letters to the Editor: It’s 2024, and humans are still using rat poison to kill animals?

In 2014, scientists captured P-22 and treated him for mange, likely caused by ingesting poisoned animals.

To the editor: To think that in 2024, humans are still using rodenticides to painfully kill animals should make everyone angry. (“California’s rat poison bans aren’t working. Wild animals and pets are still dying),” editorial, March 14)

When an animal dies from ingesting rat poison because we do not like or want it around, another creature might eat that dead animal, putting it at risk too. As you mention in your editorial, the poison works its way up the food chain as far as mountain lions.

What will it take for humans to recognize the disasters we cause because we are selfish and stupid?

Learn how to avoid interacting with “nuisance” animals in your life. Recognize the harm we do in so many ways every day, and do something positive to reduce the negative impact of our presence on this beautiful planet.

Bee Simpson, South Pasadena

To the editor: Last year, I found black-box rodent poison baits along a stream adjacent to a park with a play area for small children in an area where people often let dogs run off-leash. I contacted the county vector control office and finally reached someone who claimed that while the baits contain an anti-coagulant, it is fast-acting and breaks down quickly, so it doesn’t move through the food chain.

There are coyotes, bobcats and owls in the area, and I am concerned about them being poisoned.

The boxes were removed during the winter rains and have not reappeared, but I wish there were better ways to control the rats that live in the area. I still see these boxes in areas that are adjacent to wildlife habitat.

People don’t seem to realize that stream beds are wildlife corridors that run through our cities, and animals go into the neighborhoods to hunt at night. They shouldn’t be eating poisoned rats.

Carol Mathews, Redwood City, Calif.