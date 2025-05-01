Letters to the Editor: What White House’s reaction to Amazon proposal to disclose tariff costs could really mean

To the editor: The White House called Amazon’s proposal to disclose cost increases due to tariffs “a hostile and political act.” ( “‘Hostile and political act’: White House clashes with Amazon over idea to disclose tariff costs,” April 29). So, apparently President Trump does not want the American people to know how much the tariffs are costing them. Trump announced that the U.S. has made billions of dollars from tariffs. How ironic, since that could actually mean how much the tariffs are costing Americans. That cost is likely added to the cost payable by the companies or individuals buying the product. When companies have a big percent increase in their cost, in most cases, they have no choice but to pass that cost on to their customers, meaning the American people. Bottom line: It is virtually certain that the beautiful tariffs won’t be so beautiful when Americans experience significant increases in their cost of living.

Perhaps, Trump might demonstrate how he really cares about the American people by developing a process to pass on all the tariff collections to those medium- and low-income people and struggling small businesses. If not, what’s the point of it all other than political appearances?

Sid Pelston, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: I note that Amazon confirmed to the White House that it is not planning on displaying tariff information when customers are purchasing on its platform. The state of California is, at the same time, suing the federal government over the imposition of these tariffs.

Advertisement

My suggestion is for California to quickly pass legislation to require all vendors operating physically or virtually in the state to display on the sales record, invoice and in advertising the amount of tariff that has been imposed since Jan. 1 on any goods sold or offered for sale with a value greater than $50. This would provide buyers with information about the true impact of the taxes that are being imposed.

Joseph Fogarty, Palm Desert