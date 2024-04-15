Letters to the Editor: The one consistent Republican Party value since 1980 -- make the rich richer

To the editor: In his April 9 column, “The latest sign that Republicans are abandoning even their most deeply held principles,” Jonah Goldberg could have mentioned that, since 1981, the GOP had exhibited exactly one deeply held principle — further enrichment of the already rich.

For all the talk about small government, fiscal responsibility, staying out of the private lives of citizens, respect for law and order and more, these were all simply fungible talking points quickly jettisoned with no resistance once political expediency required it.

Goldberg might want to review the actual facts and conclude that his party never cared about his conservative values following its elevation of wealth over principle facilitated by the 1980 presidential election.

Eric Carey, Arlington, Va.

To the editor: Goldberg is being disingenuous when he claims that Republicans have only recently begun supporting government intervention in the economy.

For decades the GOP has embraced subsidies — even to long-mature industries such as oil and gas — and enormous military spending even though these distort the (mythical) free market and require central planning.

Portions of these subsidies and war-making profits then are donated to political campaigns to continue the cycle.

Brad Bonhall, Reno