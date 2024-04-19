Letters to the Editor: Critics of U.S. aid to Israel want to stop Netanyahu’s recklessness

To the editor: It’s absurd for columnist Jonah Goldberg to dismiss the U.S. critics of additional military aid to Israel as lacking determination. (“For Israel and Ukraine alike, U.S. support is proving unreliable and inadequate,” Opinion, April 16)

Israel in a calculated manner decided to strike an Iranian diplomatic site in Syria. Israel absolutely knew that Iran would be forced to retaliate. Without even providing foreknowledge of the attack to the U.S., which is helping foot the bill for Israeli defense, Israel pressed ahead with a reckless decision.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system didn’t get there because of a lack of American determination. It was designed for defense, not as a backstop to stave off consequences from rash acts.

Advertisement

The U.S. administration has become a non-entity in Israeli decisions designed primarily to keep Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power and at war. We are just the fools who pay the bills and provide an environment where Israeli decisions are not based on bearing the full cost or consequence of its actions.

Bruce McMenemy, Sanford, Fla.

..

To the editor: Goldberg blames President Biden for the U.S. being an unreliable and inadequate ally, while completely ignoring that it was former President Trump who dumped the Kurds, trashed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and said he would throw Europe to the Russian wolves.

Trump also was the one who negotiated an ill-advised deal with the Taliban and then left the withdrawal to Biden.

Meanwhile, extremists from his party are holding up help to Ukraine and mouthing Russian talking points on the floor of the House.

And why is it “unreasonable” to ask Israel to stop killing women and children after more than 30,000 deaths in the Gaza Strip? Oh, I know — because “Israel has a right to defend itself.”

Advertisement

Michael Schaller, Temple City