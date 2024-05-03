Letters to the Editor: Kristi Noem killing her dog wasn’t a ‘tough’ decision. It was lazy and selfish

To the editor: So South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is proud of the fact that she shot her dog. (“The women of Trump’s GOP try to answer the question: Who’s the most macho?” Opinion, May 1)

What’s really frightening here is if she’s proud of this incident, what sort of behavior is she not proud of? Calling her a sociopath is really not fair to sociopaths. My money says there’s more to this story.

This is a cruel, vicious person who should not be let near dogs or voters.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

..

To the editor: Noem said her slaughter of the playful dog she could not bother to train, or even give away, proves she can make the tough decisions.

No, it proves she can make the selfish, lazy, expedient decisions without regard to the interests of others.

Would she just drop a bomb rather than take the time to negotiate with another country?

Gwen Freeman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The governor of South Dakota personally executed her 14-month-old dog because the animal was “untrainable” along with a harmless farm animal because it was: “nasty and mean.” She called these killings “tough decisions.”

Yes, I understand, there are demonstrably worse things happening in the world today, but I wish I had never opened the paper that morning.

Doug Stokes, Duarte