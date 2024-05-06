Letters to the Editor: Do nothing, or jail -- the only options for controlling Trump during his trial

Manhattan Asst. Dist. Atty. Christopher Conroy is depicted arguing that former President Trump should be held in contempt.

To the editor: Both former President Trump and New York Judge Juan Merchan are in an extremely tough spot. (“Trump was just fined for contempt of court. Could he go to jail next time?” Opinion, April 30)

Trump’s whole brand is based on not showing weakness. He absolutely cannot afford to abide by any of the judge’s orders.

Merchan, meanwhile, has an affirmative duty to maintain order and protect the process of justice. The only tools he has to enforce his authority are fines and jail. Given Trump’s wealth, imposing fines of a few thousand dollars is worse than useless. Never mind deterrence — I think it actually encourages him.

In other words, the judge has only two options: Do nothing, or put Trump in jail. I can see he doesn’t want to do this lightly because of the legal and media storm that would follow. But if he can’t control his courtroom, maybe he should take himself off this case.

These two are on a collision course, whether they like it or not.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

To the editor: The juxtaposition of Trump’s hush money trial in New York and the college protests highlights a glaring double standard.

On the one hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other Republicans in Congress have called for the National Guard to be deployed in response to the student demonstrations. Similarly, Trump called the sight of riot police clearing protesters from Columbia University in New York “a beautiful thing.”

On the other hand, Trump rails against the New York court’s order to stop his efforts to intimidate witnesses, complaining that his 1st Amendment right to free speech is being denied. Further, Republicans have complained about conservatives being unable to speak on college campuses.

What hypocrisy!

Bonnie Cohen, Cardiff, Calif.