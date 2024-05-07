Letters to the Editor: Angelenos need to stop trashing the majestic San Gabriel Mountains

Trash is seen at the East Fork of the San Gabriel River in the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in 2023.

To the editor: It’s great that President Biden expanded two protected areas in California, including the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

My question is, will the people of Los Angeles, with increased access as well as the institutions charged with protecting it, actually respect what they’ve been given?

I’ve spent lots of time working with volunteer organizations to pick up trash and break down swimming dams along rivers. We have begged the U.S. Forest Service to deal with graffiti. Nothing seems to work.

Advertisement

Respect for nature begins at home, and that respect is sorely lacking for our newly expanded treasure.

Jim Burns, San Gabriel