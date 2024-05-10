Letters to the Editor: To the protest decriers — would you rather students didn’t care?

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator is beaten on the ground during an attack on an encampment at UCLA on May 1.

To the editor: The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is that good people do nothing. Students peacefully protesting have been arrested by the busload and risk academic and professional consequences. (“To find masked mob members who attacked UCLA camp, police are using Jan. 6 tactics,” May 7)

Conversely, masked “agitators” were given a hall pass to violently attack people for hours with zero arrests.

Students peacefully protesting are reacting to the heartbreaking images of this horrific war. While inconvenient, would people prefer these students not care?

Unlike the people in the encampments, the cowards at UCLA who resorted to violence, the last refuge of the incompetent, don’t have the courage to accept the consequences for their actions.

I do hope the facial-recognition technology used by police to try to identify the attackers works so a sliver of justice prevails.

Marie Puterbaugh, Redondo Beach

..

To the editor: I am old enough to remember when “protests” were for creating awareness of injustice and “demands” were from hijackers.

Susan Kovinsky, Oxnard