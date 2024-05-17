Letters to the Editor: Mike Johnson showed up at Trump’s trial. Is that part of the speaker’s job?

House Speaker Mike Johnson with former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 12.

To the editor: Are you kidding me? House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Sen. J.D.Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and others have sat in the Manhattan courtroom this week where Donald Trump is on trial to show their support for the former president. (“Michael Cohen is boring, and that’s trouble for Trump,” column, May 14)

How ironic that they are in the building where the Central Park Five were wrongly convicted in 1990 but ultimately exonerated of crimes for which then-citizen Trump called for them to be executed.

Shouldn’t these lawmakers be in Washington working on issues to the benefit of the American people?

Rob Parra, Rowland Heights

To the editor: Michael Cohen, Trump’s former longtime attorney, testified that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to “stifle stories about sex that he feared could torpedo his [celebrity client’s] campaign.”

In 2024, Cohen’s former boss is using this trial to raise millions of dollars, in effect publicizing the same stories that he originally feared would sink his 2016 presidential campaign. Talk about a turn of events.

Jonathan Kaunitz, Santa Monica

To the editor: Maybe the ultimate irony of adult film star Stormy Daniels’ testimony is that while our legal system could not save America from Trump, a former porn star seems to be doing it.

The universe sure does work in mysterious ways.

Dennis Clausen, Escondido