Letters to the Editor: ‘Bleach blond bad built butch body’ wasn’t brilliant. It was part of a clown show

To the editor: Columnist Anita Chabria writes in regard to the insults traded by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas): “There was a clear winner. It was not MTG.”

No, there was no clear winner. There were just two congressional representatives who behaved as clowns, and therefore we got a circus. The entire House Oversight Committee hearing where this took place was an embarrassment.

Chabria doesn’t see it that way; her moral compass doesn’t distinguish that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Advertisement

Also, she ignores the false equivalency of Crockett’s rejoinder, “Bleach blond bad built butch body,” to Greene’s, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” They’re both puerile jabs, but Crockett’s is much more of a vituperative ad hominem attack.

The embarrassing clown show doesn’t interest Chabria, because she’s only interested in rooting for her team.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Chabria misses the entire motive for Greene referring to fake eyelashes while speaking to Crockett.

Diversion of attention to a subject is an effective tool in debate. While the reference to fake eyelashes was in poor taste, the diversion was effective.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Littell, Costa Mesa