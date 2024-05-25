Letters to the Editor: Trump supporters are everywhere, integrity isn’t. Nikki Haley blew it

Nikki Haley, seen speaking during the Republican National Convention in 2020, has endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024.

To the editor: I have a question for former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

She recently made the decision to endorse a man whom she had cast as unfit for office. Why didn’t she stay true to herself and see further down the road?

Haley earned her supporters’ trust. I admire that, and even though I have my differences with her, integrity seems to be a rare commodity.

Why didn’t she give herself the chance to bring back to the Republican Party the principles it has abandoned and maybe even try to run for president again in four years? Donald Trump may not win the White House, and like other Republicans, she may regret her support for him.

Dennis Grossman, Woodland Hills