Letters to the Editor: This election isn’t about Trump’s policies. It’s about whether there will even be elections

To the editor: Doyle McManus’ column on former President Trump’s evasiveness on key positions is an example of how most of the media get this race all wrong. He and other commentators are treating this election as if it were between two elderly gentlemen with some policy differences.

But this election is not about, say, whether we should put more ethanol in jet fuel or whether we should even be able to control our own bodies. It is about whether we will have the ability to debate or vote on any of these issues ever again.

McManus complains that Trump is not clear on issues when evasiveness suits him. But Trump doesn’t have to deal with the issues, because that’s not what this election is about. It is about whether we will have a democracy when the smoke clears.

Advertisement

We as readers and voters need to know about the not-so-secret plans to fill government positions with people whose primary qualification is that they are loyal to Trump. We need to know what this country will look like on the first day of the dictatorship.

If former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is correct in stating that we are “sleepwalking” into a dictatorship — and I believe she is — the media are not safeguarding us with truth, but are instead acting more like a sedative.

Larry Margo, Valley Village

..

To the editor: McManus opines that Trump is slippery as an eel. This brings to mind “Slick Willy” Bill Clinton and the “Teflon” president, Ronald Reagan. Many call Gov. Gavin Newsom a slippery snake.

One of the truly bipartisan facts of our time is that politicians on both sides are frequently slippery. Of course, it matters what your definition of the word “is” is.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

Advertisement

..

To the editor: McManus nails it. Trump will not give his views on certain policies. He has no policy, and he says things that he thinks will resonate with his base — whether he believes it, whether it is his policy, or whether it is just a plain old lie.

Just as he will not admit to accepting the results of the 2024 election if he does not win.

For the life of me, I cannot understand how anyone could vote for that man. Trump will do things that are good for himself and his ego, forget about what is good for the country, the American people or the world.

God help us if he wins in November.

Matthew D. Kerster, Gardena