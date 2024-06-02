Letters to the Editor: The economy is fine, but the Biden campaign’s economic strategy is brain-dead

To the editor: It appears the White House and President Biden’s reelection campaign are brain-dead in their approach to convincing voters that the economy and inflation are moving in the right direction. (“What’s convincing voters that the economy is worse than it ever was?” Opinion, May 28)

It’s like talking to voters in a language that no one understands. “Economy” and “inflation” are words that have no purchase with voters. It’s all about the cost of food, gas, housing and myriad other items and services.

Biden should focus his attention on this issue with major public forums featuring experts to address when and why price increases started, why they have continued and what the game plan is to reduce the cost of living. Schedule a monthly progress update so people know there will be accountability.

Sid Pelston, Marina del Rey

To the editor: How can we not feel that the economy is worse when we find that prices on some items have doubled or even tripled? When I go to our local market, I come out feeling disappointed and dismayed.

What are people earning minimum wage supposed to do with those rising prices? Please don’t tell us that the economy is much better when many can’t afford the food on their tables.

Alice Rademacher, Pasadena

To the editor: While columnist Jonah Goldberg makes valid points about the actual state of the economy conflicting with voters’ impressions of it, the biggest reason people complain is right-wing media.

Turn on Fox News, and you will believe we are in the middle of a depression. It endlessly disparages Biden and his administration, even repeating Trump’s ridiculous accusation that the FBI was ready to assassinate him when it searched Mar-a-Lago.

Listening to this nonsense day after day convinces the MAGA base that the country is failing, and nothing will change its mind.

Debbie Cassettari, Chino Hills

To the editor: Asking someone born half a century or more after the Great Depression to compare it to the present day is absurd. To see is to believe, and to live is to comment.

Mathilde Diaz, New York