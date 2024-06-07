Letters to the Editor: Rebecca Grossman isn’t the only reckless driver. We need safer roads

The crosswalk in Westlake Village where Mark and Jacob Iskander were fatally injured in 2020.

To the editor: My heart rose up with joy when I read that Rebecca Grossman’s conviction for murdering those dear little boys she hit with her car in 2020 was upheld.

I am the victim of a driver who illegally turned right on a red light, resulting in severe injury. I go almost every day to a gym 2.6 miles from my house to use the seated elliptical, the only way I can get any aerobic exercise.

There are 14 stop signs between my house and the gym. Every time I drive the 2.6 miles on the street with a 45 mph speed limit, I am threatened by out-of-control drivers going 75 mph who apparently feel they must get to the next stop before me.

Advertisement

“Limit” is defined as “a point or level beyond which something does not or may not extend or pass.” I now go between 40-45 mph because I don’t want to exceed the limit determined to be the maximum safe speed. And, I believe we should lower speed limits on many of our streets.

Carole Lutness, Valencia

..

To the editor: I live less than a mile from the crosswalk in Westlake Village where Grossman killed two little boys.

You’d think our local authorities would have installed speed bumps or other measures to slow down traffic by now. So far, there’s been nothing.

Could someone please help us get that done?

Molly-Ann Leikin, Westlake Village

Advertisement

..

To the editor: We keep hearing about Grossman and her friend Scott Erickson speeding down that road in Westlake Village at speeds up to 81 mph and the tragedy that ensued. The speed and prior drinking supplied grounds for implied malice, hence the second degree murder charge and conviction.

But somehow Erickson has gone nearly scott-free, while the reality was that he shared responsibility at least for the circumstances of the deaths. But for that last-second swerve, he could have been the one who killed those kids.

Seems they were both engaged in criminal negligence and reckless driving.

Paul Ryan, Brea