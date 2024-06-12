Letters to the Editor: What halting diversity programs looks like to a 90-year-old Black woman

Supporters of affirmative action demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 31, 2022.

To the editor: My great-grandfather was a freed slave. I was born in 1933, and after my 90 years, it seemed that we Blacks were finally making progress toward equality in this grand nation. (“Why rolling back diversity programs shows pure cowardice,” Opinion, June 6)

Now, we face the reality that schools, companies, government agencies and individuals are now opposing diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Meanwhile, as governments study suggestions for reparations, critical diversity initiatives are being dismantled across our country.

The reparation we need is not remuneration, but rather inclusion, equality and the safeguarding of the rights that other Americans enjoy. Those rights are access to education, employment, housing, medical care and justice.

Barbara Doss, Hawthorne