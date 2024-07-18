Letters to the Editor: Protect California mountain lions and other wildlife with fences and crossings

To the editor: Many thanks for the article supporting fences, freeway crossings and other man-made structures to help animals safely cross our roads. The number of animals killed is extremely sad. We do not know how many others crawl into the brush to die.

Humans have made such change on this planet, much of it devastating to other beings. The least we can do is to drive more carefully and provide safer passage for all the animals who are just out there trying to live.

Beatrice J. Simpson, South Pasadena

To the editor: On behalf of the many who support attempting to do all that can be done to protect the wildlife that still live in L.A.’s rare open areas, we are devastated to learn of the ongoing deaths by rodenticides and freeway strikes. Most are exuberant supporters of the planned freeway crossings that will allow animals to forage, have room to roam and find suitable mates. Many are coming to understand the need for strategic fencing that will be another vital component in this plan.

As is noted, it is imperative that all manner of structures that can guide animals away from problematic areas will be needed — suitable fencing along roads and bridges is one of those vital items. Considering all the many economic challenges that currently confront society, one can only hope that we can extend our compassion and purses to fulfill this particular need so that our remaining wildlife can exist amongst us as safely as is possible.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles