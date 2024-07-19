Letters to the Editor: What other influencers could be included in The Times’ L.A. Influential list?

To the editor: I’m disappointed that The Times lauded Lynda and Stewart Resnick in its L.A. Influential series, ignoring the couple’s involvement in dealings that wrested control of California’s precious water supply away from the public and into the hands of the Resnick’s giant agribusiness. It’s no wonder they have buckets of money to donate; their bucket is overflowing while others in the Central Valley are dying of thirst.

Patrick Nolan, Los Angeles

To the editor: I was shocked at the absence of union and L.A. County Democratic party leaders in L.A. Influential. State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, the first female to lead the L.A. County Federation of Labor and Yvonne Wheeler, current president of the group, are at least as influential as Kris Jenner. Mark Gonzales and Mark Ramos lead the L.A. County Democratic Party, which led the charge for Mayor Bass’ election, thwarting the $100,000,000+ Rick Caruso spent to win. The Times is in love with glitz and money, but for most of the 10,000,000 people who live in L.A., minimum wage increases and healthcare matter more than Pom Wonderful.

John Gallogly, Los Angeles

To the editor: Jonson and Alice Chen, the new generation of leaders at 99 Ranch, were included in The Times’ L.A. Influential list. It is encouraging to see an ethnic grocery chain getting recognition, as their hard work reflects the accomplishments of many Asian Americans.

In that spirit, I suggest they consider offering a 40-hour workweek instead of 36 to all their store employees, not just managers and department heads, as well as provide a few paid vacation days. Many store employees work a six-day workweek, but are denied paid vacation days because they don’t work 40 hours. Thanks to the recent amendment by California, they now have five paid sick days a year. While offering paid vacation leave may be costly, it could be the 1% improvement the Chens strive for — caring for your workers.

Jackie Furman, Yorba Linda

