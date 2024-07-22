Letters to the Editor: Biden deserves no praise for a decision he should have made long ago

To the editor: If Russian leader Vladimir Putin ended the war in Ukraine today, would he be worthy of praise? Of course not — one should never be congratulated for solving a problem he caused. Though not as extreme, the same principle should apply to President Biden. (“Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential nominee,” July 21)

Polling has long shown him, at best, running neck-and-neck with a person who arguably caused an insurrection. When it was clear last year that Biden had tough sledding against Trump, he should have expressed the intent to limit his presidency to one term. But he did not do as a patriot would have then.

As a result, Democrats face a mess that will unfold over the next month.

As for Vice President Kamala Harris, I will never understand why Biden selected her to run with him in 2020. Sure, he promised he would choose a woman of color as his running mate, but there were other minority women who would have been excellent vice presidential candidates. Let us not forget that Harris did not get one single vote for president in the 2020 primary process, because she was forced to drop out before the Iowa caucuses.

Democrats must be strategic in this election. They must select a nominee who can appeal to the voters necessary to win the general election. Harris is not that person. I hope they make the intelligent choice.

Joel Drum, Van Nuys

To the editor: There is no argument about Biden’s inability to serve as president of the United States. The important question is who is responsible for the cover-up, and how long has it been going on?

This administration promised to be transparent. It has been exactly the opposite. All of America has been deceived for months, if not years. These are vulnerable times for this country, and our security may have been compromised by people who have been putting political gain ahead of what is critical leadership.

This is not the first time politicians have lied to our country, but it should be the last. Let us realize that we all may have dodged a bullet, and we don’t want it to happen again.

William Carroll, Carlsbad