Letters to the Editor: No matter what Paris does, a ‘green’ Olympics is impossible

To the editor: I get a good laugh at the thought of Paris or any other city attempting to engineer a “green” Olympics. (“No A/C for Olympic athletes in Paris? Good intention, but bad idea,” editorial, July 27)

The mere notion of transporting more than 10,000 athletes — not to mention coaches, staff, officials, dignitaries and fans — the thousands of miles (mostly in carbon-spewing jet planes) to Paris to hold an Olympics is antithetical to efforts to combat climate change.

But, could humans live without an Olympics every couple of years? No way! Sacrilege!

Eventually, when there are no humans, there will be no Olympics.

Andrew Tilles, Studio City

To the editor: In its piece lamenting the lack of air conditioning provided to athletes, The Times’ editorial board cites a report showing that the annual temperature in Paris has increased more than 3 degrees since it last hosted the Olympics in 1924.

There was no air conditioning for Olympic athletes in 1924, and no doubt they did their best then. Can they not do the same today without A/C?

Many of today’s athletes, most notably from wealthy countries, already have all sorts of additional advantages. Perhaps it is simply that these nations, including the U.S., continue to want and take more, more, more.

I for one commend France on its effort to make these games the greenest in history and agree with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s statement, “I have a lot of respect for the comfort of the athletes, but I think a lot more about the survival of humanity.”

And it may help level the playing field too.

Peter O’Neil, Burbank