Letters to the Editor: Their awfulness is what makes Trump and Vance a perfect match

To the editor: Just when I’d begun to see Jonah Goldberg’s columns as more credibly argued than in the past, he blows it in his piece on Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee.

First, he asserts that the “panic” over Project 2025 is “overblown.” Has he read it?

And then he says former President Trump has “effectively become pro-choice on abortion, at least during the election.” Does Goldberg not realize that the congenitally dishonest Trump would flip back on Day One of a second term in office?

Vance would be an abysmally poor vice president. But that would make him a perfect match for the wannabe dictator whose ticket he shares.

Someone needs to dump a bucket of ice water on Goldberg’s head to wake him up.

Marcy Miroff Rothenberg, Porter Ranch

To the editor: Goldberg makes a good case for why Trump gets away with actions and pronouncements that fall flat when imitated by his acolytes — because he is perceived as an entertainer more than a politician.

That thought was always in the back of my mind but not convincing enough for me to let his followers, many of whom I saw as otherwise normal people, off the hook for supporting him.

What really brings the idea home is when Goldberg makes the comparison between Trump and Vance.

Lacking convictions of his own, or abandoning them altogether, Vance makes Trump’s ideas look stupid. He is meeting with much criticism when he expresses the same ideas or when he comes up with his own renditions.

Whether this helps or hurts Trump remains to be seen. I am counting on the followers of this duo to come to their senses before they reach the voting booth.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: Vance is absolutely right about one thing — our hopes and dreams for our children and grandchildren are what drive us in envisioning what government should look like. Government can provide opportunity and resources for the future; that’s what it does best.

What he seems totally clueless about is caring about young people unless they carry your own genetic material, which is simply an exercise in narcissism.

None of us is going to live in a future that’s not created by, and populated by, lots and lots of other people’s children. We need to care about all of them and enact policies that give them hope and a future.

Linda Falcao, North Wales, Pa.