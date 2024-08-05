Letters to the Editor: Comparing Trump to Hitler? That goes too far, say some readers

Former President Trump gestures next to his running mate Sen. JD Vance at the Republican convention on July 15.

To the editor: I hope The Times will not complain about the current, divisive political rhetoric crippling our country and social fabric. (“Would Trump stop free and fair elections? Hitler and Mussolini’s paths could be a clue,” Opinion, July 31)

Your newspaper published a picture of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini with an article suggesting that former President Trump is similar to them. It doesn’t get much more divisive than that.

Both sides are guilty of hyperbolic, nasty rhetoric, but this picture and implication are part of the problem in our current political dialogue.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

To the editor: Historians Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Benjamin Carter Hett define the very essence of fascism — the total disdain for the rule of law, which of course flows into elections.

Trump and his fascist acolytes have been making a concerted effort, going back to 2016, to delegitimize electoral systems throughout this land of ours. They are revisiting the strategies of fascists from nearly a century ago, Hitler and Mussolini.

These sociopaths have another thing in common: their total contempt for their countrymen.

Hitler is reported to have said, “What luck for rulers that men do not think.” In 2016, Trump said, “I love the poorly educated.”

Centuries come and go, but the evil of malignant narcissists such as Hitler, Mussolini and Trump will always be with us. Voter beware.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana

To the editor: The picture of Hitler and Mussolini with the op-ed article comparing them to Trump is by far the most outrageous example of yellow journalism I have yet to see from The Times.

How can your paper compare anyone to the worst mass murderer in history?

Steve Ryono, Lancaster