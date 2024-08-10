Letters to the Editor: Do DNC protesters understand they could help reelect Donald Trump?

Hatem Abudayyeh, a lead organizer of a planned protest at the Democratic National Convention, stands outside the United Center in Chicago, where the DNC will be held, on July 19.

To the editor: Reading The Times’ lengthy article on the upcoming protests planned for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, I searched in vain for an explanation about why these “tens of thousands” of demonstrators didn’t take their totally legitimate concerns about the Palestinians, reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights, police repression in minority communities, the treatment of immigrants and the state of our climate to the Republican convention in Milwaukee last month.

Do they honestly believe that their concerns are more threatened by Democrats? Don’t the organizers know their way to Milwaukee?

How counterproductive to stage a spectacle of conflict at the gates of the very political party that might actually do something to ameliorate these injustices.

“I don’t feel there’s anything to lose,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, a central organizer of the protest, in your article. How about the election in November? A GOP win would be one heck of a loss for everything these groups care about.

Elyce Wakerman, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Reading this article filled me with despair. I remember the Democrats’ 1968 convention all too clearly, and we seem to be headed in a similar misguided direction.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators, with every good motive, are falling into a trap that may well lead to the reelection of former President Trump. He has threatened mass deportations, and his backers have even talked about camps for immigrants.

Be careful what you wish for.

Suzanne Schechter, Oxnard