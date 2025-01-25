Letters to the Editor: Readers across the world write to L.A.: You’re not alone, you will rise up

A resident of Altadena stands in the ruins of his home, which was destroyed in the Eaton fire.

Letters of all kinds have poured into The Times since the Eaton and Palisades fires — and most recently, the Hughes fire — erupted during a freak Santa Ana windstorm that started Jan. 7. Many have been what typically comes in during a natural disaster of this magnitude: efforts to find something or someone to blame, calls for climate change action, questions on how to rebuild and, my favorite, moving expressions of sadness, empathy and hope.

And yes, there has been a handful of “burn, baby, burn” letters from out-of-towners who delight in California’s suffering. I’ve grown used to those.

But you know what else I’ve read from people far away from Los Angeles — in some cases, in other countries — and in far greater numbers than expressions of hostility? Love for this city, faith in our resilience, and solidarity based on experiencing disasters in their own communities. Interestingly, much of this outpouring of goodwill has come from Australia, which has endured wildfire disasters similar to those in California.

At a time of political upheaval, these letters serve as simple yet important reminders of the better angels of our nature.

————

To the editor: There are no appropriate words. I am holding you in my heart all the while knowing my heart is not big enough. I believe there are many, many others who are also holding you in their hearts.

This may not seem like enough right now, but please know I and many others are with you.

Betty Huffman, Flagstaff, Ariz.

..

To the editor: When I was about 8 years old, I got my first newspaper route. When I got my first paycheck, I bought my first Hot Rod Magazine.

I loved the cars, but more importantly, I fell in love with California. Each issue featured hot rods, but they were all parked along Pacific Coast Highway, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. Each month I got the latest issue and read every page, California dreaming all the way through.

One of my daughters ended up attending UC Santa Barbara. A favorite memory is flying into LAX and driving up to Santa Barbara via PCH. Every wonderful childhood memory I had reading those magazines would come roaring to life on those rides.

And that is why I have been saddened to my core by these horrific fires. I think of PCH and the scene that should be there right now but isn’t — and won’t be for a while.

But Californians are remarkable people. They are kind but resolute in the face of adversity.

It always amazes me when a TV reporter stuffs a microphone in the face of a Californian who has just lost everything in a fire or an earthquake and asks, “Now what?” They always say, “Rebuild.” If the reporter asks, “Have you thought of leaving?” the answer is always no.

I look forward to my next ride up PCH. The hot rods will return, the smiles will return, the surfers will be there, the structures will be rebuilt, and the Beach Boys will be blaring on our radio.

Dean Athanas, Monument Beach, Mass.

..

To the editor: Our hearts in Oz go out to all citizens who have been impacted by the fires in and around Los Angeles. I sympathize with those who have lost their homes, personal possessions and, in many cases, their source of income.

The Times has reported on residents who plan on rebuilding. This is the character of people who understand that it is not the place that is the problem here, but the conditions that created the apocalyptic outcomes.

Build back, build better, build with pride and good luck to all.

David Sanderson, Darwin, Australia

..

To the editor: I’m writing from the bush in Australia, where I live. My heart breaks for you all over the loss of lives, homes, trees, wildlife and communities.

In 2019, we had our Black Summer fires here. It was frightening. I’ve lived a simple life with a small footprint, but the drought continued and smoke billowed in most days.

The garden I’d built over almost 30 years died. My daughter and her partner who lived in a rainforest had just had their first child. No one had ever seen a rainforest burn, and they were evacuated for a month. There are so many heartbreaking stories.

When my heart was utterly broken, the rain came, and with it life and hope. But fear nips at my heels. We must heed the seriousness of climate change and environmental vandalism. If we are to bequeath a livable planet, this is the only path.

I’m holding you all close in my heart and prayers. Be gentle.

Francesca Stahlut, Armidale, Australia

..

To the editor: I live in Lake County, Calif., where we’ve had eight wildfires in the last 10 years. The worst was the Mendocino Complex fire in 2018, when the sky over parts of Northern California turned the same color as the Golden Gate bridge.

Now we refer to the people who made it through as “fire survivors.” The only victims are the ones who didn’t make it.

It seems impossible now, but you will all rise up.

Meredith Andersen, Clearlake, Calif.

..

To the editor: I just wanted to let you all know that people in the rest of the country are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.

We’re sorry for your losses, and while I’m sure it will take a while to recover, know that you are not alone.

Walter Latham, Yorktown, Va.

..

To the editor: Having been to California at least 20 times, I am very saddened to see the fires.

Once the dust has settled, I propose that the L.A. community award a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to first responders in the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies.

They really deserve it.

Paul Tormey, Langford, Canada

..

To the editor: Waking to the desolated ruins of what was the charmed slice of beauty and nostalgia that framed my childhood is stunningly incomprehensible.

Gone are each of the schools I went to; the public library I went to after school most days; the theater where I saw my first James Bond movie; the supermarkets we knew back to front.

Now, it’s street after street after street of blackened bones of homes that used to sing. It’s like a giant eraser has just undone all that we thought would be indelible pictures for the rest of our lives. Now we must dig deeply into our hearts to revisit that magical wrinkle in time.

New history will be made, but ours is now the stuff of legendary stories, the exploits of coming of age, the innocence of a time so sweet and long past.

Living half a world away, I have found deep comfort in the shared stories of so many. So I am filling my heart and soul with gratitude for the blessings of having known and grown up in our beautiful Pacific Palisades.

Maureen Barten Mordialloc, Australia