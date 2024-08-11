Letters to the Editor: Relax, Harris skeptics — she’s running a campaign, not dodging reporters

To the editor: I read Jonah Goldberg’s column every week, for I search for various points of view that create a clearer view of the political landscape. That said, I take great displeasure with his point of view and wordsmithing. (“This is why Kamala Harris is avoiding the press — and getting away with it,” Opinion, Aug. 6)

President Biden is “cantankerous” and “senescent”? Are we not all aging?

On July 21, Biden declared he would not be a candidate. In the first few days of August, enough delegate votes ensured Vice President Kamala Harris would be the Democratic nominee and she selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Immediately, Goldberg and other members of his tribe are screaming for an “aggressive” press to challenge her.

But remember, Harris is still vice president and Biden is still president for another six months. Except for Jan. 6, 2021, did former Vice President Mike Pence ever saunter beyond the guardrails that former President Trump established? Of course not.

Advertisement

“I don’t like the press’ sudden love affair with Harris,” Goldberg writes. But this is a honeymoon of only three weeks, whereas Trump declared his run for president in November 2022.

Paul Milberg, Oak Park

..

To the editor: Goldberg raises an important but perhaps uncomfortable point in his column.

The press didn’t accept Biden’s teleprompter appearances after the June 28 debate as proof of his competence to campaign, but suddenly the media are perfectly fine with Harris exclusively speaking to mass rallies from a podium.

Advertisement

The press demanded news conferences and interviews to determine if Biden was still up to the job. Harris should be held to the same standard.

She has been phenomenal reading from the teleprompter to raucous applause from her most dedicated fans, but many Americans still know little about what a Harris presidency would entail.

Democrats may be comfortable with the current strategy, but a slim minority of independent and undecided voters remain, and Harris’ strategy is raising questions about why her staff is protecting her from environments she does not control.

Advertisement

Nicholas Gaines, Lake Balboa