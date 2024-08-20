Letters to the Editor: Uh-oh, the press is reverting to 2016-style campaign coverage

To the editor: For a quick education in how Donald Trump manipulated the media to beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, look no further than the two very good articles on Page A5 of the Aug. 17 print edition.

An analysis about how former President Trump fills his speeches and interviews with useless nonsense filled about two-thirds of the page, with a banner headline and large photo.

A report on the specific new economic policy statements announced by Vice President Kamala Harris took about one-third of the page, with the headline in a smaller font and a photo about half the size of Trump’s.

Advertisement

The Trump piece ended by quoting an expert who suggested that to avoid being used, the media shouldn’t cover Trump’s lies and insults unless he says something actually newsworthy.

Physician, heal thyself.

Douglas Green, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: So, Harris offers a plan to cut costs that resembles that of several failed efforts in avowedly socialist countries that have led to a lack of goods and virtual economic collapse. The plan is so foolhardy that it is panned not only by conservative commentators, but also on CNN and in the pages of the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Advertisement

Yet the L.A. Times relegates the Associated Press article it published to Page A5 and does not highlight the backlash from knowledgeable Democrats and even liberal economists.

Do you actually believe that your readers get their information solely from the L.A. Times?

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I was so glad to see the Harris campaign refer to Trump’s latest so-called news conference as “whatever that was.”

When Trump trots out whatever props and nonsense he has while accusing Harris of avoiding the press, it is never a news conference. That’s because there is no news, just lie after lie sprinkled with grievances.

The media have not yet learned how to challenge Trump. Dan Rather, Sam Donaldson, Helen Thomas and many others from times gone by would be disgusted with how passively Trump is handled.

For Walter Cronkite’s sake, at least stop calling his ranting a “news conference.” It never is.

Lise Spiegel, Encino

..

Advertisement

To the editor: In her economic policy speech, Harris listed various reductions in expenses to help the working and middle classes. She should add to her list reducing the interest rates on credit cards, which generally range today from 20% to 32%.

I would have her propose a maximum of, say, 12% to 15% on all credit card interest rates, based on the Federal Reserve rates, and an automatic reduction in future credit card rates with reductions in future Federal Reserve rates. If Federal Reserve rates increase in the future, the credit card interest rates will not increase above the initial maximum rate.

This proposal will make a huge difference in reducing expenses and ensure victory for Harris. If we can limit healthcare costs, we can also limit credit card interest rates.

Arthur Kagan, Woodland Hills