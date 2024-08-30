Letters to the Editor: Trump was almost killed. Why didn’t that spark a discussion on gun control?

Former President Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., on July 13.

To the editor: It’s important that we learn the shooter’s motive in the assassination attempt of the former president at the political rally in Butler, Pa., last month. One person died and many more could have perished at the hands of the gunman. (“Gunman in Trump assassination attempt also searched online for Biden events, FBI official says,” Aug. 28)

But it’s surprising and frustrating that this tragedy has not resulted in any meaningful discussion of legislative efforts to curb the proliferation of AR-15-style weapons. Few have spoken of the need for reasonable steps like an assault weapons ban or even red flag laws.

This issue is divisive. Neither of these steps would have made a difference in this specific instance. I get it.

Advertisement

But when will we have the conscience and will to do something about limiting the availability and ubiquity of these weapons of war in a civilian population? Why should we accept that assault rifles are commonly used in mass shootings?

America’s standing in the world is diminished by the recklessness and inhumanity of these shootings. If we don’t do something about it now, when?

Mark Carrie, Laguna Niguel